LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum secured a scrappy 2-1 win for Liverpool over Genk as the Champions League title-holder seized control of Group E on Tuesday.

After easily beating the Belgian team 4-1 last month, Liverpool posted a third consecutive win in Europe's top club tournament to move one point above Napoli at the top of the standings.

Napoli was held to a 1-1 draw by Salzburg in the group's other game.

Wijnaldum put the hosts in front before Ally Mbwana Samatta leveled with a header four minutes before halftime. Oxlade-Chamberlain restored Liverpool's lead in the 53rd minute.

Genk pushed hard in the last 10 minutes and created a couple of good chances that it could not convert despite Liverpool's defensive frailties.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports