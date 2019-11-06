TORONTO (AP) — Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to return to the lineup Tuesday night after missing seven games with a broken finger.

The star center says he has made "really good progress" and is looking forward to the game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Tavares was hurt Oct. 16 after a shot by Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly hit his hand during a 4-3 loss at Washington. The Maple Leafs were 3-2-2 without Tavares, including Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory in Philadelphia. He had three goals and four assists in eight games this season before the injury.

Tavares signed a seven-year, $77 million contract with Toronto in free agency two summers ago. He had 47 goals and 88 points in his first season with the team.