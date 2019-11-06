TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says China will resume imports of pork and beef from his country.

The move comes almost five months after Beijing suspended all meat imports from Canada amid a dispute over Canada's detention of a top executive at the Chinese tech company Huawei.

Trudeau called it good news for farmers in a tweet. He also thanked his new ambassador to China.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested Dec. 1 in Canada at the request of U.S. authorities, who want to try her on fraud charges. She's the daughter of the company's founder.

China then detained two Canadians and sentenced another to death in an apparent attempt to pressure for her release. Beijing threatened "grave consequences" if Ottawa did not release Meng.