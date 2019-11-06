The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending November 3, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

9. NBA 2K20, 2K

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Photo Roulette, Photo Roulette AS

2. Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle, MarkApp Co. Ltd

3. Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.

4. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

5. Tennis Clash: Fun Sports Games, Wildlife Studios

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

7. Fit the Ball 3D, Bigger Games

8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

9. Brain Out, EYEWIND LIMITED

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. XtraMath, XtraMath

8. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle, MarkApp Co. Ltd

2. Tomb of the Mask: Color, Playgendary

3. Icing On The Cake, Lion Studios

4. Draw Around!, SayGames LLC

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Farmers.io, Voodoo

7. Call of Duty: ,MobileActivision Publishing, Inc

8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc

10. Calculator, International Travel Weather Calculator

