The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 3, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. The Lion King (2019)

2. Good Boys

3. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

4. Toy Story 4

5. Hocus Pocus

6. Luce

7. The Angry Birds Movie 2

8. Spider-Man: Far from Home

9. The Nightmare Before Christmas

10. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Luce

2. Midsommar

3. The Farewell

4. Shadow

5. Can You Keep A Secret?

6. The Rise of Jordan Peterson

7. Plus One

8. The Nightingale

9. Hereditary

10. Trick 'R' Treat (2008)

__

