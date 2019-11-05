ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A George Orwell exhibit in New Mexico is tackling the themes of the novelist's work from "1984" to "Animal Farm."

"George Orwell: His Enduring Legacy," which runs to April at the University of New Mexico, features posters and material related to work challenging totalitarianism.

The exhibition was sparked after a longtime advocate and employee of the University of New Mexico University Libraries donated his collection of rare Orwell books.

Artifacts and posters from the Spanish Civil War are shown to illustrate how the conflict played a role in Orwell's intellectually formation. The exhibit also features artistic portrayals of Napoleon, the authoritarian pig in "Animal Farm."

The British-born Orwell was also known for "1984," which has become a best-seller in the U.S. again during the Trump administration.