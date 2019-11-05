In this Oct. 21, 2019, photo, a poster promoting a cartoon version George Orwell's novel "Animal Farm" is shown at an exhibit in Albuquerque, N.M. cel
FILE - In this undated file photo, writer George Orwell poses at an unknown location. A George Orwell exhibit in New Mexico is tackling the themes of
In this Oct. 21, 2019, photo, Ukrainian version George Orwell's novel "Animal Farm" is shown at an exhibit in Albuquerque, N.M. celebrating the author
In this Oct. 21, 2019, photo, books and magazines about the novelist George Orwell are shown at an exhibit in Albuquerque, N.M. celebrating the author
In this Oct. 21, 2019, photo, Spanish versions George Orwell's novel "Animal Farm" are shown at an exhibit in Albuquerque, N.M. celebrating the author
In this Oct. 23, 2019, photo, a vintage copy of George Orwell's 1949 novel "1984" next to a hat about Orwell is shown at an exhibit in Albuquerque, N.
In this Oct. 23, 2019, photo, poster promoting the movie version George Orwell's 1949 novel "1984" is shown at an exhibit in Albuquerque, N.M. celebra
In this Oct. 21, 2019, photo, a poster promoting George Orwell's novels "Animal Farm" and "1984" is shown at an exhibit in Albuquerque, N.M. celebrati
In this Oct. 23, 2019, photo, a piece of art promoting George Orwell's novel "Animal Farm" is shown at an exhibit in Albuquerque, N.M. celebrating the
In this Oct. 23, 2019, photo, an artist interpretation of the torture room from George Orwell's 1949 novel "1984" is shown at an exhibit in Albuquerqu
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A George Orwell exhibit in New Mexico is tackling the themes of the novelist's work from "1984" to "Animal Farm."
"George Orwell: His Enduring Legacy," which runs to April at the University of New Mexico, features posters and material related to work challenging totalitarianism.
The exhibition was sparked after a longtime advocate and employee of the University of New Mexico University Libraries donated his collection of rare Orwell books.
Artifacts and posters from the Spanish Civil War are shown to illustrate how the conflict played a role in Orwell's intellectually formation. The exhibit also features artistic portrayals of Napoleon, the authoritarian pig in "Animal Farm."
The British-born Orwell was also known for "1984," which has become a best-seller in the U.S. again during the Trump administration.