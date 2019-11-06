Mayor apologizes for false arrest in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) was questioned by Democratic Progressive Party legislator Ruan Jhao-syong (阮昭雄) at the Legislative Yuan Tuesday (Nov. 5) about the false arrest of a middle-aged Taiwanese woman surnamed Chen (陳) by the Taipei City Police Department.

Ruan said Chen was wrongfully arrested on Monday (Nov. 4) evening in Wanhua District when she encountered two men, who claimed to be officers from the Taipei Police Department. Chen was very frightened since the men did not wear police uniforms or present their IDs, so she called out to a nearby hotel employee for help, reported Liberty Times.

Chen was handcuffed by the two men who accused her of being a wanted person. It was not until the hotel employee suggested that the men double-check Chen's ID that they realized they had arrested the wrong person.

Ko apologized for the incident and said the city government would provide compensation to Chen, after Ruan pointed out the police did not follow the standard operating procedure (SOP). Ko said Taipei Police would ensure officers were given extra training to avoid such a mishap in the future, reported CNA.

Commissioner of the Taipei City Police, Chen Jia-chang (陳嘉昌), said the misunderstanding happened because the officers were wearing plain clothes and did not carry a warrant. Chen promised that he and his officers would learn from the incident and make adjustments to prevent similar mistakes in the future.