In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, Eduardo Rodriguez, left, of drone manufacturer DJI, trains Khadija Ali Abdulla, right, from the State Uni
In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, stagnant water where mosquito larvae are breeding is seen at Cheju paddy farms in the southern Cheju reg
In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, a drone to spray the breeding grounds of malaria-carrying mosquitoes is tested at Cheju paddy farms in th
In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, Dr. Bart Knols, medical entomologist from the Dutch Malaria Foundation and lead researcher of the progra
In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, Eduardo Rodriguez, center-right, of drone manufacturer DJI, shows trainee drone pilots from the State Uni
In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, Eduardo Rodriguez, left, of drone manufacturer DJI, trains Khadija Ali Abdulla, right, from the State Uni
In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, Eduardo Rodriguez, center, of drone manufacturer DJI, shows trainee drone pilots from the State Universit
In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, trainee drone pilots from the State University of Zanzibar examine a drone to be used to spray the breedi
In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, Dr. Bart Knols, medical entomologist from the Dutch Malaria Foundation and lead researcher of the Anti-M
In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, trainee drone pilots from the State University of Zanzibar learn how to fly a drone to spray the breeding
ZANZIBAR, Tanzania (AP) — Drones are being tested to see if they can help fight malaria on the island of Zanzibar, off the coast of Tanzania.
The drones will spray a silicone-based liquid on rice paddies, which have stagnant water where malaria-carrying mosquitoes lay their eggs. The substance will spread across the water and prevent the eggs from hatching. It is hoped this will significantly reduce the numbers of the malaria-carrying anopheles mosquitoes on the island.
The spraying by drones is a test to see if it will help the government of Zanzibar reach its goal of eliminating malaria on the archipelago by 2023, according to the strategic plan adopted by Zanzibar Malaria Elimination Program.