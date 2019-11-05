The Agency of Corrections approved on Monday an application by former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) to have his medical parole extended to Feb. 4, 2020, the 20th time he has received an extension to stay out of Taichung Prison for medical reasons.



Tai Ming-wei (戴明瑋), deputy warden of the prison, said the approval was based on a medical evaluation that Chen's condition has not improved and is in line with the requirements for an extension of medical treatment.



The agency therefore gave him another three-month extension, which went into effect immediately.



His 19th extension period lasted from Aug. 4 to Nov. 4.



He must follow the regulations for a medical parolee, and that if there is evidence of major violations, the parole can be revoked, the Taichung prison said.



Chen, who served two terms as Taiwan's president from 2008, was embroiled in corruption scandals that led to several indictments and a 20-year prison sentence.



He was in prison until January 2015, when he was released on medical parole for reasons of declining health.



Chen has been more open in recent months in defying the so-called "Four Noes" required of him by Taichung Prison as part of his medical parole: no onstage appearances, no speeches, no political expression, and no interviews with media.



The former president has spoken more frequently in public, and has slammed Taichung Prison for its restrictions on his public speaking or attendance at public events.