TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will present its prowess in the area of medical equipment at MEDICA 2019, the world's largest trade fair for medical technology, which will take place between Nov. 18 and 21 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

More than 250 Taiwanese companies will participate in the trade show to increase the presence of the island’s medical industry, wrote UDN. This year's expo features over 5,000 exhibitors as well as forums and conferences, according to the organizers.

Taiwan prides itself on its ability to develop unique medical appliances owing to its strengths in ICT technologies and advanced medical services, said Hung Sheng-lung (洪盛隆), president of the Taiwan Medical and Biotech Industry Association.

Hung mentioned the wearable rehabilitation robot designed for people suffering spinal injuries, for example, helps monitor its wearers’ condition and triggers electric muscle stimulation. The invention is used to treat paralyzed bedridden patients, he added.

In an export-driven country like Taiwan, economic uncertainties such as the U.S.-China trade conflict and Brexit have inevitably taken a toll on the island’s electronic component exports, which have declined for the past three quarters, reckoned Simon Wang (王熙蒙), executive vice president of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council TAITRA).

Exports of medical equipment and supplies, however, have continued to grow, said Wang. TAITRA will take the opportunity to market 33 award-winning smart medicine inventions at the event, wrote UDN.