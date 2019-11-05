TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a mirror image of the case blamed for triggering months of protest against an extradition bill in Hong Kong, a Taiwanese man reportedly robbed a watch store in the territory before returning to his home country within 24 hours, reports said Tuesday (November 5).

A young Hong Kong man, Chan Tong-kai (陳同佳), murdered his girlfriend during a trip to Taiwan but fled the island before the crime was uncovered. As no extradition agreement between the two existed, he has still not been handed over to Taiwan for trial.

The same problem in the other direction is now likely to happen with the case of a Taiwanese suspect, the South China Morning Post reported Tuesday.

The man used an air gun to threaten a member of staff and steal two watches worth about US$126,000 (NT$3.8 million) at a shop in Tsim Sha Tsui last October 6.

Camera footage revealed he took a taxi to the airport and returned to Taiwan the same day he had arrived, Hong Kong police said.

Prosecution was unlikely unless the man was handed over to Hong Kong, but the absence of an extradition agreement made that all but impossible, according to media reports.

Only if the Taiwanese suspect visited other countries, such as the United States, could he be handed over to Hong Kong with cooperation from Interpol, the South China Morning Post reported, with a Hong Kong government source adding that under the absence of an accord, the Hong Kong authorities would not even hand over camera footage to Taiwan.

