  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan cafe wins Best Souvenir at Busan Int'l Artisan Festival

DoMo Cafe beats out thousands of competitors at Busan International Artisan Festival 2019

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/05 18:00
DoMo Cafe wins Best Souvenir. (DoMo Cafe photo)

DoMo Cafe wins Best Souvenir. (DoMo Cafe photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-based DoMo Cafe has won the Best Souvenir award at the Busan International Artisan Festival 2019 for the eco-friendly and aesthetic design of its gift package.

DoMo Cafe, a subsidiary of the Taiwanese travel giant DoMo Company, stood out from the competition at the Busan International Artisan Festival, which took place in Busan, South Korea, from Nov. 2-3. The brand was selected out of thousands of competitors from 13 countries, including Singapore, Australia, and Croatia.

According to DoMo CEO Li Chi-yueh (李奇嶽), since Panasonic selected DoMo Cafe as the fifth on its list of must-go coffee shops in Tokyo in 2018, the company has focused on the design of its drip bag coffee bundle.

Li pointed out that the company wants its drip bag coffee, which is freshly brewed in-store, to be of the best quality for customers. As for the package, Li decided to go with a simple design incorporating Taiwanese fabric. He added that “The product design is environmentally friendly, and it can also be used as a cosmetics bag for ladies.”
Domo cafe
Busan International Artisan Festival
South Korea

RELATED ARTICLES

Tourism to Taiwan from S. Korea on steady rise as Korean airlines add routes
Tourism to Taiwan from S. Korea on steady rise as Korean airlines add routes
2019/10/19 12:40
Taiwanese screenwriter wins award at Busan Int'l Film Festival for crime drama
Taiwanese screenwriter wins award at Busan Int'l Film Festival for crime drama
2019/10/11 18:00
Chinese nationalist threatens to burn down Shinto shrine in S. Taiwan
Chinese nationalist threatens to burn down Shinto shrine in S. Taiwan
2019/09/15 18:13
Typhoon kills 3 in South Korea before moving to North Korea
Typhoon kills 3 in South Korea before moving to North Korea
2019/09/08 09:29
South Korean tourists turn to Taiwan amid trade dispute with Japan
South Korean tourists turn to Taiwan amid trade dispute with Japan
2019/09/04 17:52