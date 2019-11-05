TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-based DoMo Cafe has won the Best Souvenir award at the Busan International Artisan Festival 2019 for the eco-friendly and aesthetic design of its gift package.

DoMo Cafe, a subsidiary of the Taiwanese travel giant DoMo Company, stood out from the competition at the Busan International Artisan Festival, which took place in Busan, South Korea, from Nov. 2-3. The brand was selected out of thousands of competitors from 13 countries, including Singapore, Australia, and Croatia.

According to DoMo CEO Li Chi-yueh (李奇嶽), since Panasonic selected DoMo Cafe as the fifth on its list of must-go coffee shops in Tokyo in 2018, the company has focused on the design of its drip bag coffee bundle.

Li pointed out that the company wants its drip bag coffee, which is freshly brewed in-store, to be of the best quality for customers. As for the package, Li decided to go with a simple design incorporating Taiwanese fabric. He added that “The product design is environmentally friendly, and it can also be used as a cosmetics bag for ladies.”