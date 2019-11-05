TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following the failure of her presidential bid, former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) compared the allegations of irregularities to the 2004 election-eve shooting which nearly killed her and then-President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁).

An unemployed man dissatisfied about the economic situation who later committed suicide was identified as the shooter in the March 19, 2004 incident which triggered months of protests and a recount of the vote confirming a narrow victory for Chen and Lu.

At a news conference Tuesday (November 5), Lu alleged that some of her endorsements had been bought by a supporter of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and compared the incident to a repeat of the shooting.

Last Saturday (November 2), the deadline for presenting the 280,384 signatures necessary for an independent bid in next January’s election, Lu announced she was pulling out of the race, after reportedly gathering fewer than half the necessary endorsements.

The former women’s rights pioneer alleged that at least 190,000 of her endorsements had been stolen from two locations and called on the government to investigate, the Liberty Times reported.

She also hinted that the alleged theft might have been organized by an unnamed person angling for a nomination in the legislative elections, scheduled for January 11, 2020, the same day as the next presidential election.

The DPP rejected Lu’s allegations and called on her to respect the democratic process.

