BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say at least one protester has been killed in clashes in the southern city of Umm Qasr, where security forces are trying to reopen a key port that has been shut down by anti-government protesters for three days.

Security and medical officials say another eight protesters were wounded on Tuesday in clashes that are still underway. They say security forces are using live ammunition and tear gas, and that protesters have seized an armored vehicle.

Iraq has seen massive anti-government demonstrations in Baghdad and across the mostly Shiite south since Oct. 25.

Umm Qasr, on the Persian Gulf, is Iraq's main port used for oil exports and the import of goods.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.