TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is promoting tourism at the 2019 World Travel Market (WTM), an international travel trade show being held in London Nov. 4 to 6.

With the theme "The Year of Mountain Travel," the Taiwan Pavilion seeks to lure European tourists to the mountainous island. Taiwan saw 220,000 arrivals from Europe between January and August, up 11.5 percent from the same period last year, according to the Taiwan Tourism Bureau.

In line with this year's theme, the government of Taiwan has devised five mountaineering routes and seven trekking itineraries to promote mountain travel on the island. Booking accommodations in mountainous areas has also been streamlined, reported CNA.

The Taiwan Pavilion arranged a host of activities to introduce the island’s tribal culture and natural features to visitors at the expo. Highlights include hands-on sessions crafting necklaces with betel nut leaves, tea-making demonstrations, and indigenous dance performances.

In July, the Construction and Planning Agency launched a one-stop mountain permit application portal, allowing mountaineering enthusiasts to enjoy a fast-tracked application process for their mountain adventures.



Indigenous dance performance at Taiwan Pavilion. (CNA photo)