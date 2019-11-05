All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 14 11 1 2 24 52 31 Buffalo 15 9 4 2 20 45 40 Florida 14 7 3 4 18 51 51 Toronto 15 7 5 3 17 53 52 Montreal 14 7 5 2 16 51 45 Tampa Bay 13 6 5 2 14 44 47 Ottawa 13 4 8 1 9 37 44 Detroit 16 4 11 1 9 34 63 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 16 11 2 3 25 64 49 N.Y. Islanders 13 10 3 0 20 40 29 Carolina 14 9 4 1 19 49 38 Pittsburgh 15 8 6 1 17 51 39 Philadelphia 13 6 5 2 14 43 45 Columbus 14 5 6 3 13 34 50 N.Y. Rangers 12 5 6 1 11 37 42 New Jersey 12 3 5 4 10 36 50 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 15 9 3 3 21 47 46 Nashville 15 9 4 2 20 60 43 Colorado 14 8 4 2 18 48 39 Winnipeg 15 8 7 0 16 43 49 Dallas 16 7 8 1 15 37 41 Chicago 13 4 6 3 11 31 40 Minnesota 14 4 9 1 9 33 49 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 16 10 4 2 22 46 41 Vancouver 14 9 3 2 20 53 34 Arizona 14 9 4 1 19 41 30 Anaheim 16 9 6 1 19 43 39 Vegas 15 8 5 2 18 49 45 Calgary 17 8 7 2 18 48 50 Los Angeles 14 5 9 0 10 38 57 San Jose 15 4 10 1 9 36 56

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Washington 4, Calgary 2

Chicago 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Monday's Games

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 4

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 2

Nashville 6, Detroit 1

Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.