|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|14
|11
|1
|2
|24
|52
|31
|Buffalo
|15
|9
|4
|2
|20
|45
|40
|Florida
|14
|7
|3
|4
|18
|51
|51
|Toronto
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|53
|52
|Montreal
|14
|7
|5
|2
|16
|51
|45
|Tampa Bay
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|44
|47
|Ottawa
|13
|4
|8
|1
|9
|37
|44
|Detroit
|16
|4
|11
|1
|9
|34
|63
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|16
|11
|2
|3
|25
|64
|49
|N.Y. Islanders
|13
|10
|3
|0
|20
|40
|29
|Carolina
|14
|9
|4
|1
|19
|49
|38
|Pittsburgh
|15
|8
|6
|1
|17
|51
|39
|Philadelphia
|13
|6
|5
|2
|14
|43
|45
|Columbus
|14
|5
|6
|3
|13
|34
|50
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|37
|42
|New Jersey
|12
|3
|5
|4
|10
|36
|50
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|15
|9
|3
|3
|21
|47
|46
|Nashville
|15
|9
|4
|2
|20
|60
|43
|Colorado
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|48
|39
|Winnipeg
|15
|8
|7
|0
|16
|43
|49
|Dallas
|16
|7
|8
|1
|15
|37
|41
|Chicago
|13
|4
|6
|3
|11
|31
|40
|Minnesota
|14
|4
|9
|1
|9
|33
|49
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|16
|10
|4
|2
|22
|46
|41
|Vancouver
|14
|9
|3
|2
|20
|53
|34
|Arizona
|14
|9
|4
|1
|19
|41
|30
|Anaheim
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|43
|39
|Vegas
|15
|8
|5
|2
|18
|49
|45
|Calgary
|17
|8
|7
|2
|18
|48
|50
|Los Angeles
|14
|5
|9
|0
|10
|38
|57
|San Jose
|15
|4
|10
|1
|9
|36
|56
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Washington 4, Calgary 2
Chicago 3, Anaheim 2, OT
|Monday's Games
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 4
Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 2
Nashville 6, Detroit 1
Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, OT
|Tuesday's Games
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.