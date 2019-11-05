TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In a response to China’s latest offer of “26 measures” in favor of Taiwanese citizens, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Tuesday (November 5) warned that applying for Chinese travel documents at Chinese consulates was illegal and might lead to the loss of the applicant’s Taiwanese passport.

The government earlier described the latest package of measures as benefiting China rather than Taiwan and as the latest ploy to introduce the “One Country, Two Systems” formula to cover the island.

MOFA official Grace Lo (羅靜如) emphasized the benefits of Taiwan’s own passport, which has ranked ever higher on international lists of travel documents, due to the large amount of visa waivers – currently numbering 168 – accorded to Taiwanese travelers. Lo added that the Chinese were envious of Taiwanese passports, the Central News Agency reported.

Taiwan operated 109 offices overseas to assist Taiwanese citizens, so there was no need to go and seek relief or assistance from Chinese embassies and consulates, MOFA said.

