All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 16 11 2 3 25 64 49 4-1-2 7-1-1 2-0-1 Boston 14 11 1 2 24 52 31 7-0-1 4-1-1 2-0-2 N.Y. Islanders 13 10 3 0 20 40 29 6-2-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Buffalo 15 9 4 2 20 45 40 5-1-1 4-3-1 3-0-0 Carolina 14 9 4 1 19 49 38 6-2-0 3-2-1 2-2-1 Florida 14 7 3 4 18 51 51 3-1-1 4-2-3 2-1-1 Pittsburgh 15 8 6 1 17 51 39 5-3-1 3-3-0 2-0-0 Toronto 15 7 5 3 17 53 52 4-2-3 3-3-0 3-3-1 Montreal 14 7 5 2 16 51 45 3-3-0 4-2-2 2-2-1 Philadelphia 13 6 5 2 14 43 45 4-1-1 2-4-1 3-2-0 Tampa Bay 13 6 5 2 14 44 47 2-1-1 4-4-1 4-2-0 Columbus 14 5 6 3 13 34 50 3-4-1 2-2-2 2-2-1 N.Y. Rangers 12 5 6 1 11 37 42 3-4-1 2-2-0 0-2-0 New Jersey 12 3 5 4 10 36 50 2-2-4 1-3-0 2-1-1 Ottawa 13 4 8 1 9 37 44 3-4-0 1-4-1 2-2-0 Detroit 16 4 11 1 9 34 63 2-5-1 2-6-0 1-4-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 16 10 4 2 22 46 41 5-1-1 5-3-1 2-0-1 St. Louis 15 9 3 3 21 47 46 5-1-2 4-2-1 4-0-0 Vancouver 14 9 3 2 20 53 34 4-0-1 5-3-1 3-2-1 Nashville 15 9 4 2 20 60 43 6-2-2 3-2-0 3-0-0 Arizona 14 9 4 1 19 41 30 4-2-0 5-2-1 2-1-0 Anaheim 16 9 6 1 19 43 39 6-1-1 3-5-0 3-2-0 Colorado 14 8 4 2 18 48 39 4-2-1 4-2-1 1-2-0 Vegas 15 8 5 2 18 49 45 4-3-2 4-2-0 5-1-0 Calgary 17 8 7 2 18 48 50 4-1-1 4-6-1 2-3-1 Winnipeg 15 8 7 0 16 43 49 3-4-0 5-3-0 2-0-0 Dallas 16 7 8 1 15 37 41 4-3-1 3-5-0 2-1-0 Chicago 13 4 6 3 11 31 40 3-3-2 1-3-1 0-1-1 Los Angeles 14 5 9 0 10 38 57 3-4-0 2-5-0 2-4-0 Minnesota 14 4 9 1 9 33 49 3-1-1 1-8-0 0-6-1 San Jose 15 4 10 1 9 36 56 2-4-0 2-6-1 1-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Washington 4, Calgary 2

Chicago 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Monday's Games

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 4

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 2

Nashville 6, Detroit 1

Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.