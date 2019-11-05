TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In recent days, photos have surfaced of a BMW with a strange "half-BMW' trailing behind it on National Freeway 1.

Over the weekend, a netizen uploaded to the social media App LINE video of a gray BMW 435i Gran Coupe with a matching vehicle behind it that appeared to have its front half sawed off, and wrote "What can I do if the frontend of my car is smashed? No problem, I can just cut it in half and turn it into a travel trailer." Another netizen uploaded photos of the odd vehicle to the Facebook group Baoxiao Commune (爆笑公社).

The blogger Peace543, who specializes in self-customized caravans, on Monday (Nov. 4) posted a photo of the vehicle on Facebook and said the camper is an example of a "matching trailer." He said that in this case the owner had found a car of the same make that had been in an accident, cut it in half, strengthened the chassis, and added sheet metal and other materials to customize its appearance.



(Photo from Facebook group 爆笑公社)

TVBS managed to identify the owner of the strange contraption as a man surnamed Yeh (葉). Yeh said that he is a camping enthusiast and when he saw a foreign friend with a similar trailer, he decided to find a scrapped version of his existing car and to it to a custom body shop to have it refitted.

Yeh said that the whole conversion process took an entire year and there are still some details to be dealt with. He said the cost of customizing the camper run into seven figures, about the same as buying a new BMW.

He said the customization not only included cutting down the size of the vehicle but also adding an all-wood interior as well as an air suspension system. Yeh said that when he goes camping, the road is rough, so he has to raise the height of the trailer to be able to smoothly clear obstacles.



(Photo from Facebook group 爆笑公社)

Taiwanese netizens had mixed feelings about the rich man's toy:

"Buy two cars, cut one in half."

"Super handsome!"

"Being rich makes you capricious."

"This can improve the survival rate of rear-end collisions."

"Taiwan has a Mini that was converted into one of these."

"Driving this requires a trailer license. Otherwise, they will be ticketed."

