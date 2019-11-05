TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Filipino migrant worker vlogger has created a video documenting his travels to 63 scenic spots across Taiwan over the course of a year.
Marc Peter Uy, 25, hails from the Philippines' Cagayan Valley and has been working and living at an electronics factory run by Elite Material Co., Ltd. in Taoyuan's Zhongli District for three years. Uy, who also enjoys vlogging about travel, told Taiwan News that the video is a compellation of his year-long adventures around Taiwan.
Uy said that being a travel vlogger is fun but not easy job. He pointed out that "When you see a good video, it means they put a lot of hard work on it."
He added that he likes the way vlogging enables him to express himself and is as much of a journey of self-discovery as it is about exploring destinations. "No one can compete with you on being you. Most of life is a search for who and what needs you the most," said Uy.
The five-and-a-half-minute video titled "What If?" asks the question, "What if we had the ability to relive a day in our past, to travel backward in time, to feel that special moment again?" The following are the 63 destinations Uy documented in the film:
Guanyin Caota Windmill (Sunset)
Shifen Waterfall
Sun Moon Lake
Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall
Tianyuan Temple
Taipei 101 Observatory
Elephant Mountain
Gaomei Wetlands
Taoyuan Valley Hiking Trail
Yushan
Huoyanshan Mountain (Fire Mountain)
Bitan Scenic Area
National Palace Museum
Bitou Cape Hiking Trail
Shen'ao Elephant Trunk
Chimei Museum
Xiao Zi Shan (Pingxi Crags Hiking Trail)
Thousand Island Lake
Alishan Forest Recreation Area
Alishan (Sea of Clouds) - Tashan
Alishan (Sunrise)
Shifen Old Street (Lantern)
Fo Guang Shan Temple
Hobbit House (Miaoli)
Haishenping (Sleeping beauty and Pekingese Dog Rock Formation) (Green Island)
Scuba Diving (Green Island)
Guanyin Cave (Green Island)
Longshan Temple
Dragon & Tiger Pagoda
Lotus Pond
Old England Manor
Hehuanshan (Wuling Mountain)
Bald Cypress (Tai'an Police Station)
Cherry Blossom (Tai'an Police Station)
Houli Flower Farm
Rainbow Village
Baguashan Temple
Abandoned UFO Village
Fengbin Skywalk
Cingjing Farm
Fulong International Sculptures (Fulong Beach)
Swiss Garden
Shakadang Hiking Trail
Taroko Gorge (tunnel)
Hualien Light Aircraft
Tianliao Moonworld Valley
Green Fantasy Forest
Teapot Mountain
Golden Waterfall
Jiufen Old Street
Painted Animation Lane
Fisherman's Wharf
Tamsui Qingshui Temple
Ximending Night Market
Raohe Night Market
Taroko Karting Land (Taoyuan County)
Barak Water Resort
Taipei Zoo
Yehliu Geopark
Luce Chapel
Maple Garden
Hsinchu Night Market
Floating Earth