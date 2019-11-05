TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Filipino migrant worker vlogger has created a video documenting his travels to 63 scenic spots across Taiwan over the course of a year.

Marc Peter Uy, 25, hails from the Philippines' Cagayan Valley and has been working and living at an electronics factory run by Elite Material Co., Ltd. in Taoyuan's Zhongli District for three years. Uy, who also enjoys vlogging about travel, told Taiwan News that the video is a compellation of his year-long adventures around Taiwan.

Uy said that being a travel vlogger is fun but not easy job. He pointed out that "When you see a good video, it means they put a lot of hard work on it."

He added that he likes the way vlogging enables him to express himself and is as much of a journey of self-discovery as it is about exploring destinations. "No one can compete with you on being you. Most of life is a search for who and what needs you the most," said Uy.

The five-and-a-half-minute video titled "What If?" asks the question, "What if we had the ability to relive a day in our past, to travel backward in time, to feel that special moment again?" The following are the 63 destinations Uy documented in the film:

Guanyin Caota Windmill (Sunset)

Shifen Waterfall

Sun Moon Lake

Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall

Tianyuan Temple

Taipei 101 Observatory

Elephant Mountain

Gaomei Wetlands

Taoyuan Valley Hiking Trail

Yushan

Huoyanshan Mountain (Fire Mountain)

Bitan Scenic Area

National Palace Museum

Bitou Cape Hiking Trail

Shen'ao Elephant Trunk

Chimei Museum

Xiao Zi Shan (Pingxi Crags Hiking Trail)

Thousand Island Lake

Alishan Forest Recreation Area

Alishan (Sea of Clouds) - Tashan

Alishan (Sunrise)

Shifen Old Street (Lantern)

Fo Guang Shan Temple

Hobbit House (Miaoli)

Haishenping (Sleeping beauty and Pekingese Dog Rock Formation) (Green Island)

Scuba Diving (Green Island)

Guanyin Cave (Green Island)

Longshan Temple

Dragon & Tiger Pagoda

Lotus Pond

Old England Manor

Hehuanshan (Wuling Mountain)

Bald Cypress (Tai'an Police Station)

Cherry Blossom (Tai'an Police Station)

Houli Flower Farm

Rainbow Village

Baguashan Temple

Abandoned UFO Village

Fengbin Skywalk

Cingjing Farm

Fulong International Sculptures (Fulong Beach)

Swiss Garden

Shakadang Hiking Trail

Taroko Gorge (tunnel)

Hualien Light Aircraft

Tianliao Moonworld Valley

Green Fantasy Forest

Teapot Mountain

Golden Waterfall

Jiufen Old Street

Painted Animation Lane

Fisherman's Wharf

Tamsui Qingshui Temple

Ximending Night Market

Raohe Night Market

Taroko Karting Land (Taoyuan County)

Barak Water Resort

Taipei Zoo

Yehliu Geopark

Luce Chapel

Maple Garden

Hsinchu Night Market

Floating Earth