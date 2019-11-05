The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has warned people in central and southern Taiwan of a wide day-night gap in temperatures as a northeasterly wind system continued to affect the country Tuesday.



The CWB said daytime temperatures in central and southern Taiwan are forecast to hit 30-31 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, and highs in the north could range between 24 and 26 degrees.



At night, however, temperatures around the island are expected to fall to 20 degrees, resulting in a difference of 10 degrees between the day and the night in central and southern Taiwan, the CWB said.



The wet air in the wind system is also expected to bring sporadic showers to northern and northeastern Taiwan during the day.



Partly cloudy skies are expected for the rest of the country, though the cloud cover could get thicker in those areas during the day, the CWB said.



Strong winds are expected in all parts of Taiwan north of Tainan, in the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, and on the islands of Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu.



The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said the strong winds are expected to stir up dirt in Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan in southern Taiwan, affecting air quality there.



The Air Quality Index (AQI) for those areas flashed an "orange alert" Tuesday morning, indicating unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.



The EPA said the air quality was fair in northern Taiwan and in Penghu on Tuesday morning and good in Yilan, Hualien and Taitung in the east.



An orange alert was also in effect in coastal areas in northern Taiwan, in Kaohsiung and Pingtung in the south, and in Kinmen and Matsu.



The air quality in some parts of Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan and Kinmen could flash "red alerts," indicating air quality that is not healthy for the general public, at times later Tuesday, the EPA said.