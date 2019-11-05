TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Directorate General of Highways (DGH) of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications announced on Monday (Nov. 4) that 150 "victory license plates" with the letters "VVV" will be sold in batches by the end of June next year.

The first batch of 20 will go on sale Nov. 18 and are expected to sell out within two days, CNA reported. The license plate numbers for the first auction are VVV-0033 through VVV-0063 (excluding any unlucky number 4s) and VVV-9999.

The DGH explained the reasoning behind the VVV license plate, saying that it represents the English word “victory.” Three Vs “highlight value and representativeness,” according to CNA, hence the name "victory license plates." In accordance with the DGH’s running order of small-vehicle license plates, the next batch of VVV plates will not be produced until 2049.

Members of the public can use their RACs (citizens’ digital certificate) to become members of the Motor Vehicle Driver Information Service if they wish to participate in the online bidding on Nov. 18. The remaining 130 license plates are expected to be sold in groups over the next seven months.

The DGH reminds anyone who is interested in bidding that if an auction amount exceeds NT$300,000 (US$9,868), bidders must pay an online deposit of 20 percent.