MEXICO CITY (AP) — Argentina's president-elect has met with Mexico's president seeking to boost bilateral and regional cooperation in his first foreign trip since winning election last month.

Alberto Fernández and Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke privately at the National Palace in Mexico City on Monday.

Fernández said topics of discussion included improving what he described as a deteriorated commercial relationship and mutual concerns over political upheaval in countries like Chile and Ecuador. He said they barely touched on the political crisis in Venezuela because both men's stances are well-known.

Argentina is mired in a crisis of its unknown with rampant inflation, deep indebtedness and widespread poverty. Fernández said his inauguration Dec. 10 "is not a magical date" and the country will still have to face up to its economic reality.