  1. Home
  2. World

Kentucky governor looks for last-minute boost from Trump

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and BRUCE SCHREINER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/05 07:59
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin address the audience before the start of a rally for President Donald Trump in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Bevin ba

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin address the audience before the start of a rally for President Donald Trump in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Bevin ba

President Donald Trump arrives at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for a campa

President Donald Trump arrives at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for a campa

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Republican Gov. Matt Bevin gets to bask in the campaign finale he wanted — an election-eve appearance with President Donald Trump just hours before Kentucky voters choose between him and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

The Monday evening rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington will reinforce one of Bevin's main themes throughout the bitter campaign — his alliance with Trump, whose popularity eclipses the governor's in the bluegrass state.

Trump tweeted support for Bevin Monday morning, saying he "has worked really hard & done a GREAT job." Thousands of people, many wearing Trump shirts and hats, gathered inside Rupp Arena hours before the rally.