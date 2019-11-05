WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promoting his son's book on Twitter as he accuses the Biden family of self-dealing.

Trump has said former Vice President Joe Biden committed major ethical lapses, and he's railed against Biden's son for allegedly profiting off his father's office.

But on Monday, Trump used his Twitter feed to publicize a new book by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., telling his 66.5 million followers that they should "Go order it today!"

The director of public policy at a nonpartisan government watchdog group says that kind of promotional tweet would be a violation of ethics rules if it had come from any federal employee other than the president.

But the tweet also highlights a well-practiced tactic of Trump trying to turn a weakness into an attack on his opponents.