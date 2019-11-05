MADRID (AP) — Five politicians aspiring to become Spain's next prime minister are clashing over the future of the restive Catalonia region in a live debate ahead of Sunday's general election.

Monday night's prime-time debate is seen as the key to mobilizing undecided voters in the election, the country's fourth since 2015.

The election was called by incumbent socialist leader Pedro Sánchez, who finished first in April voting but whose party fell short of winning a majority.

The political deadlock may not be resolved immediately. Recent polls show Sánchez's Socialists losing steam while support grows for the conservative Popular Party and the far-right Vox party.

The campaign has been shortened to an unusually brief eight days to avoid spending excessive public funds.

Catalan separatism is the dominating issue in the run-up to Sunday's vote.