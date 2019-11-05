ISTANBUL (AP) — A court has ordered the release of two prominent journalists convicted of aiding a terror group.

The official Anadolu news agency reports the court in Istanbul on Monday ordered Ahmet Altan and Nazli Ilicak released from prison for time served.

Both were convicted of aiding the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkish officials identified as the mastermind of a failed 2016 coup.

They were previously sentenced to life sentences for attempting to overthrow the government, but the Supreme court overturned those sentences in July.

In a retrial Monday, Altan was resentenced to 10 1/2 years and Ilicak to nearly nine. Both had been detained since July 2016.

The court also acquitted Altan's brother, newspaper columnist Mehmet Altan. He was released from prison in June 2018 pending an appeal of his life sentence.

This story has been edited to correct that the journalists were convicted of aiding a terror group, not participating in the failed coup.