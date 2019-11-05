Multiple reports say New York City's police commissioner is stepping down after three years leading the nation's largest police department.

The New York Times, Daily News and New York Post were reporting that James O'Neill planned to announce Monday that he is leaving the job.

The newspapers cited people with knowledge of O'Neill's decision who spoke on condition of anonymity.

O'Neill is 61. He spent more than three decades with the NYPD before becoming commissioner in 2016.

O'Neill led efforts to bolster community policing and repair the department's relationship with minority communities that had complained about innocent black and Hispanic men being caught up in aggressive enforcement of minor crimes.