5 killed in Mexico car lot shooting

MEXICO CITY (AP) — State prosecutors in western Mexico say an armed gang drove up to a used car lot and opened fire with assault rifles, killing five people, including a man and his son.

The Michoacan state prosecutor's office says a sixth man was wounded in Sunday's attack in Uruapan.

They didn't describe a motive for the attack.

In August, police found nine bodies hanging from an overpass in Uruapan and 10 more nearby.

The area is known for avocado production and has been the scene of turf battles between the La Nueva Familia gang and the Jalisco drug cartel.