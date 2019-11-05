LONDON (AP) — Former television presenter and Irish icon Gay Byrne has died after undergoing treatment for cancer. He was 85.

News outlets quote family members as saying that Byrne died Monday at home after a long illness.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was among those leading tributes to Byrne, describing him as the "most influential broadcaster in the history of the State."

Irish President Michael Higgins remarked that Byrne's work in radio and television "challenged Irish society and shone a light not only on the bright but also the dark sides of Irish life." Higgins said Byrne "exuded warmth and presence."

Known affectionately as Uncle Gaybo, Byrne did a decadeslong stint as host of "The Late Late Show," and also hosted other radio and TV programs.