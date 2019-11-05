MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say a dusting of ash fell on the southern edge of Mexico City after increased activity at the nearby Popocatepetl volcano.

The national civil defense office said Sunday that light ash falls occurred in the southern Mexico City boroughs of Tlalpan and Xochilmilco.

The office said emissions of ash are likely to continue and some will probably drift toward Mexico City, but eruptions probably won't be any worse than what has already been seen over the last few years.

The 17,797-foot (5,426-meter) volcano is located 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of the capital. It had been particularly active early this year, but calmed a bit until the most recent spate of activity.

Some 25 million people live within about 60 miles (100 kilometers) of the mountain's crater.