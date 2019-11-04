Taiwan’s Taoyuan top of the pops

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Four concerts that are part of the 2019 Taoyuan Street Party will take place on Sat. (Nov. 9) and Nov. 30, to promote an open-air pop music theater at the Airport MRT A17 station.

Still under construction, the pop music theater is scheduled to be completed in 2020, according to a press release on Taoyuan Travel, on Oct. 29. The concerts will feature rock and roll, hip-hop, and electronic music performances.

The two concerts on Nov. 9 will take place, respectively, at Zhuwei Fishing Harbor from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Kwong Fong Plaza from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The two Nov. 30 concerts will be held in the parking lot at Daxi Bridge from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and at Taoyuan Art Plaza from 7 pm. to 9 p.m.

For more information, please refer to the Zhongli Arts Hall Facebook page.



(Taoyuan City Government video)