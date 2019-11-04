TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Tourism Bureau has extended its existing fall and winter travel subsidy program with hot spring discounts, according to a press release published on the bureau’s website, Oct. 25.

The statement said the bureau has worked with 16 hot spring operator associations across Taiwan to promote the hot spring discount program.

All domestic travelers who have used the fall and winter travel subsidy program and NT$1,000 (US$32.30) discount on hotel stays from Nov. 1 to Dec. 21 are eligible for the hot spring discount. They will be required to show the hotel invoices or receipts at participating hot springs for the discount, which must be used from now until Jan. 23, 2020, the statement said.

Those eligible for the hot spring discount will be able to enjoy free entrance to public pools at participating hot springs, or receive a NT$200 discount at a parpticipating hot spring that has no public pools, according to the statement. The hot spring discount can only be used once per person.

For more information, please this site.