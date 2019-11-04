HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police say a 48-year-old knife-wielding man who slashed two people and bit off part of the ear of a politician during weekend protests has been arrested, along with two men who attacked him in return.

Senior police official John Tse says the man attacked a couple with a knife outside a mall late Sunday after an argument, before turning his teeth on the politician's ear. Tse said Monday that the assailant was then thrashed by an angry crowd, including two men aged 23 and 29 who were arrested.

Police said five people were injured, including two in critical condition.

The incident occurred shortly after police stormed the mall to thwart protests as tensions continue to mount after five months of unrest in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.