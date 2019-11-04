TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An email from the English teaching website TutorABC surfaced on Saturday (Nov. 2) appearing to show an instructor being fired for her political views on Taiwan, giving a strong indication of the firm's new Chinese masters.

On Saturday, a Facebook user shared a screenshot of an email sent to a TutorABC teacher identified with the first name Cynthia by a person named Vivian Yan from the company's parent firm iTutorGroup in Shanghai. In the email, Cynthia was informed that her account had been terminated and removed from her profile.

The email then emphasized that "We are a Chinese company, Taiwan is part of China." Ironically for an English education firm, the woman then writes in poorly constructed English: "there is no necessary to argue about the political issue, we share different standpoint."

The email then oddly thanks her "again" for teaching with the company for "a while," although no thanks had been offered previously in the document. It then abruptly ends with a curt "Good luck."



(Screenshot from Facebook)

After the screenshot quickly went viral on Facebook, many netizens said that regardless of the political nature of the content, the English itself was remarkably poor. Others pointed out that if Taiwan is supposedly part of China, "Why can't foreigners living in China become teachers for the iTutorGroup, but foreigners living in Taiwan can?"

Some foreign netizens pointed out that in the country classification on Facebook and other internet platforms Taiwan is listed separately from China. Others astutely observed that Taiwan has its own passport, currency, flag, legal system, military, diplomatic allies, and democratically elected government, clearly making it a separate country from China.

The consensus in the comments was that Taiwan is indeed a separate country from China, but iTutorGroup has clearly become a Chinese corporation beholden to the Chinese Communist Party.

iTutorGroup was founded in Taiwan 1998, while TutorABC, was launched in Taiwan in 2004, before eventually being acquired by the former. In July of this year, China's Ping An Insurance Group purchased shares in iTutorGroup, but the English corporation denied news that it was being taken over by the Chinese company as a "rumor."

However, in September of this year, iTutorGroup's Tawianese CEO and founder Dr. Eric Yang (楊正大) was replaced with a Chinese national identified as Xu Ning (徐寧). Although no formal announcement of the Ping An's apparent acquisition was made, the firm now lists iTutorGroup as one of its subsidiaries.