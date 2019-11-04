Taiwanese inventors earned 17 medals, including six golds, at the International Trade Fair for Ideas, Inventions & New Products (iENA 2019) that concluded Sunday in Germany.



The Taiwanese delegation, comprised mainly of students from schools around Taiwan, won six gold, seven silver and four bronze medals.



Among the top winners, one was from Shen Po-wei (沈伯尉) of Ming-Der Senior High School in Taichung and Chan Min-chao (詹敏照) of National Chin-Yi University of Technology, who collaborated to invent a dredging tool that helps clear clogging in drainage pipes.



Shen Yu-hao (沈毓豪), head of the delegation representing Taiwan at the annual event, told CNA that several companies have shown interest in the technical aspects of the device.



According to the Taiwan Prominent Inventor League, which led the delegation, the country produced only 20 submissions at this year's event, a far cry from the four dozen inventions showcased in the past two years.



Due to the education ministry's subsidy cuts for universities participating in international events this year, many schools have lost interest in competing overseas, due to the costs involved in sending students to compete abroad, Shen said.



The 71st annual iENA, held in Nuremberg Oct. 31-Nov. 3 features some 800 global inventions and is considered one of the world's leading invention trade shows.