  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan holds first cyberwarfare exercises with US

Taiwan government blocks majority of 30 million monthly cyberattacks on its website

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/04 17:40
Raymond Greene from AIT gives opening speech. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the US kicked off the first joint Cyber Offensive and Defensive Exercises (CODE) on Monday (Nov. 4) to learn how to prevent cyberattacks, including from North Korea, over a five-day period.

The exercises were co-organized by the government's National Center for Cyber Security Technology (NCCST) and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) to test Taiwan's defense capabilities against cyberattacks. Officials from both countries attended the opening ceremony, including AIT Deputy Director Raymond Greene and Taiwan's National Security Council Advisor Lee Der-tsai (李德財).

Greene said that the US government was proud to co-host the historic cyberwarfare exercises with Taiwan and that he hopes the collaboration can be extended to other areas as well. Greene stressed that currently, the biggest threat is countries hiring cyber warriors to spread misleading information and steal sensitive, valuable data as well as operation secrets, reported CNA.

Chien Hung-wei (簡宏偉), director of NCCST, said Taiwan's government websites face 30 million cyberattacks each month on average. He noted that only 262 cyberattacks were successful last year and that only six of these were considered critical, giving Taiwan's cyber defense system a 99.99% effectiveness rate, reported UDN.

Chien added that China is the major source of cyberattacks against Taiwan, adding that the number of attacks usually increased before government elections. Ten other countries, including Indonesia, Japan, the Czech Republic, and Australia, also joined the exercises and are expected to participate in a simulated cyberwar.


Chien Hung-wei interviewed by media at CODE. (CNA photo)
AIT
Cyber Offensive and Defensive Exercises
Taiwan-US relations

