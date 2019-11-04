BEIJING (AP) — Fabio Cannavaro has returned as coach of Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande after accepting criticism from club management over his handling of the team.

The 2006 World Cup champion had been ordered to corporate headquarters last week to attend an "enterprise culture studies class," throwing his future at the club into question.

However, a notice on the team website said the former Italy captain had submitted a report Sunday "summarizing and reflecting on" the 2019 season. It said Xu Jiayin, the chairman of heavily indebted property developer Evergrande, accepted the report while criticizing Cannavaro for not being strict enough with his players.

Despite recent disappointing results, Guangzhou is atop the Chinese Super League standings by a single point. The team's next game is against Shanghai side SIPG on Nov. 22.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports