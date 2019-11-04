  1. Home
  2. World

Protesters close roads, paralyzing Lebanon as crisis worsens

By  Associated Press
2019/11/04 15:53
An anti-government protester flashes victory sign, as he blocks a main highway by garbage containers that was set on fire, during ongoing protests aga

An anti-government protester flashes victory sign, as he blocks a main highway by garbage containers that was set on fire, during ongoing protests aga

Anti-government protesters on their scooters block a main highway that links to the airport by burned tires, during ongoing protests against the Leban

Anti-government protesters on their scooters block a main highway that links to the airport by burned tires, during ongoing protests against the Leban

Anti-government protesters block a main highway by a garbage containers and burned tires, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in

Anti-government protesters block a main highway by a garbage containers and burned tires, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in

Anti-government protesters on their scooters block a main highway that links to the airport by burned tires, during ongoing protests against the Leban

Anti-government protesters on their scooters block a main highway that links to the airport by burned tires, during ongoing protests against the Leban

Police move an anti-government protester during protests against the Lebanese government in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Prime Minister Saad

Police move an anti-government protester during protests against the Lebanese government in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Prime Minister Saad

BEIRUT (AP) — Protesters have closed major roads in and elsewhere in Lebanon, paralyzing the country as the political crisis over the formation of a new government worsens.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned last Tuesday, meeting a key demand of the protesters that have been holding demonstration since Oct. 17 demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has ruled the country for three decades.

President Michel Aoun has not yet set a date for consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs to name a new prime minister.

Many schools, universities and businesses were closed on Monday.

On one of Beirut's main avenues, protesters distributed leaflets apologizing for closing roads and saying that the "roads will remain closed until an independent government is formed."