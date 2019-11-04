Taiwan joins Cross-Strait CEO Summit in China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2019 Cross-Strait CEO Summit (CSCS) opened in Nanjing, China on Monday (Nov. 4), inviting business owners from Taiwan and China to share company strategies and discuss ways to create mutual markets.

Representing Taiwan at the assembly was Vincent Siew (蕭萬長), Chairman of the CSCS. 80-year-old Siew served as Taiwan's Vice President between 2008-2012 under former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

The theme of this year's two-day summit was "Strengthening integration development, building mutual markets." For the second year in a row, Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Wang Yang (汪洋), was invited to give the opening speech, reported CNA.

Established in 2013, the Cross-Strait CEO Summit aims to provide an open platform for business enterprises to collaborate and spur economic and trade relations between Taiwan and China in areas such as biotechnology, smart inventions and modern service industy. Foxconn Founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) is not attending the summit this year after he resigned as the company's chairman.