  1. Home
  2. World

Radical Pakistani cleric mulls move after PM won't resign

By  Associated Press
2019/11/04 14:28
Firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman, center, and head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party waves to his supporters during an anti-government march, in

Firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman, center, and head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party waves to his supporters during an anti-government march, in

Supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party participate in an anti-government march, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Tens of thousands

Supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party participate in an anti-government march, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Tens of thousands

Supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party read morning newspapers during an anti-government march, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Tens o

Supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party read morning newspapers during an anti-government march, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Tens o

Supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party wave party flags and sticks during an anti-government march, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019

Supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party wave party flags and sticks during an anti-government march, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019

Supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party participate in an anti-government march, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Tens of thousands

Supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party participate in an anti-government march, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Tens of thousands

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A radical Pakistani cleric who galvanized tens of thousands of followers to march on Islamabad is considering his next move after a deadline he imposed for the prime minister to resign passed without Imran Khan stepping down.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman says he'll meet with opposition politicians on Monday to consider next steps.

Rehman's followers, many of them students of his religious schools, marched last week from the southern port city of Karachi to Islamabad where they have since camped out on the city's outskirts for three days.

Rehman accuses Khan of bad governance and demands the government follow radical Islamic laws. Khan has ignored the protesters' demands.

Rahman's radical religious schools have provided men for both the Afghan Taliban militant group and the anti-government Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.