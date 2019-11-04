  1. Home
Taiwanese woman in bikini waves Taiwan flag at Everest base camp

Taiwanese woman waves Taiwan flag at Everest base camp while sporting bikini

  278
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/04 14:57
(Photo from @Rmmiinn Facebook page)

(Photo from @Rmmiinn Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photo of a Taiwanese woman waving the Taiwan flag clad only in a bikini on Mount Everest Base Camp (EBC) was posted on a photographer's Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 31.

On Thursday, Taiwanese female photographer Min Ping-fang (敏平方), who goes by the handle Min Min (敏敏), posted 40 photos of Taiwanese trekkers at EBC on Facebook. The most notable photo was of a Taiwanese woman wearing a bikini with the colors of the Taiwan flag while waving the banner on top of a large boulder at the famous base camp, garnering 1,000 likes, 107 comments, and 25 shares.

On her Facebook page, Min wrote that her team had started from an area with an altitude of 2,800 on Oct. 4 before finally reaching EBC with an elevation of 5,364 on Oct. 11. She wrote that this was the completion of an 18-day journey from Gokyo Lake to EBC.


Photo posted on Facebook by Min Ping-fang on Oct. 28.

The climber featured in the photo surnamed Huang (黃) was quoted by NowNews as saying that she brought her patriotic bikini with her throughout her journey to the Seven Summits to "introduce Taiwan to everybody." The Seven Summits are the tallest peaks on each of the seven continents.

Beneath the Facebook post, Huang wrote that although it was very cold, it was totally worth it. On her own page she wrote, "Look, Mom, it's been a long time since somebody has called your daughter 'little sister' (妹)."


Photo posted on Facebook by Min Ping-fang on Nov. 1

Taiwanese netizens were very moved by her feat:

"Really so courageous!"

"It looks so cold!"

"Thanks for sharing these photos and enabling us to enjoy such beautiful scenery."

"I'm so ignorant. I didn't realize there's such hot girls in Taiwan."

"I really wanted to cry when I saw the flag. Thank you for taking these photos. They're super beautiful!"


Photo of Huang taken during treck to EBC on Oct. 19. (Min Ping-fang photo)
