TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 49th annual New York City Marathon kicked off Monday (Nov. 4) with locals gathered outside Central Park waving Taiwan national flags to support runners.

Supply stations were set up by enthusiastic Taiwanese along the marathon route, providing runners with bananas, energy drinks and sweet and savory snacks. More than 50,000 runners from 125 countries participated in the race, including around 100 Taiwanese competitors, reported CNA.

Lin Wei-ting (林威廷) from Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York told the press that 50 Taiwanese flags were handed out to Taiwanese runners, accompanied by chants of "Go Taiwan!" Lin said it was exciting to see Taiwanese runners racing to the finish line holding the national flag.

Besides family members of the contestants, volunteers from the Formosa Association of Student Cultural Ambassadors (FASCA) and the Tzu Chi Foundation also came to offer assistance. Some runners even stopped to high-five and take pictures with supporters.

One of the largest marathon races in the world, the New York City Marathon is held on the first Sunday of November every year. The entire route covers all five boroughs of the city, starting from Staten Island and finishing on the south side of Central Park.