CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner has fostered an image over four decades as an apolitical defender of the state's coveted spot as the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

But as another election rolls around, Gardner's legacy is less clear. He is less than a year removed from a Democratic uprising that almost cost him his job.

The trouble for Gardner gained steam after he accepted a position on President Donald Trump's election integrity commission. It has continued to grow with his defense of a new state law that means out-of-state college students voting in New Hampshire elections are subject to residency requirements such as getting New Hampshire driver's licenses or registering their cars.

Gardner says he's "the last person on earth" who is going to prevent college students from voting.