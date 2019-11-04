A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

LABOR MARKET BELLWETHER

A new Labor Department survey should provide insight into the health of the U.S. labor market.

The September Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS, is due out Tuesday. The survey provides figures for overall hiring, as well as the number of quits and layoffs. Job openings reached a peak of 7.6 million last November. They fell in August to the lowest level since March 2018.

JOLTS job openings, in millions, by month:

April 7.37

May 7.38

June 7.25

July 7.17

Aug. 7.05

Sept. (est.) 7.05

Source: FactSet

MIXED RESULTS?

Wall Street expects Wendy's latest quarterly report card will show mixed results.

Financial analysts predict the hamburger chain will report that its earnings declined in the third quarter from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. Beyond earnings, investors will be listening Wednesday for details on how the company's recent initiative to boost its breakfast offerings is faring.

DEEPER IN DEBT?

The Federal Reserve delivers its September snapshot of U.S. consumer borrowing Thursday.

The tally, which excludes mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, is expected to show consumer borrowing increased by $16.6 billion, down from a gain of $17.9 billion the previous month. That gain in August pushed total consumer credit to a new high of $4.14 trillion.

Consumer credit, monthly change, seasonally adjusted, billions of dollars:

April 16.6

May 17.1

June 13.3

July 23.1

Aug. 17.9

Sept. (est.) 16.6

Source: FactSet