  1. Home
  2. World

Trump invites ASEAN leaders to US meet after skipping summit

By  Associated Press
2019/11/04 12:47
From left, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan

From left, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sits on chair after delivering a speech at Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 4, 20

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sits on chair after delivering a speech at Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 4, 20

Police officers check vehicles outside the venue of ASEAN summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

Police officers check vehicles outside the venue of ASEAN summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

From left, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Philippines Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for ASEAN Affai

From left, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Philippines Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for ASEAN Affai

NONTHABURI, Thailand (AP) — President Donald Trump has invited Southeast Asian leaders to a "special summit" in the United States early next year after skipping their annual summit.

Robert O'Brien, the national security adviser Trump sent in his stead, included the invitation in a letter from Trump that he read at a U.S.-ASEAN meeting on Monday on the sidelines of the summit of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations on the outskirts of Thailand's capital.

That meeting normally would be attended by presidents or prime ministers. But since O'Brien is not even a member of Trump's Cabinet, seven of the 10 ASEAN countries sent their foreign ministers instead in what appeared to be a pointed adherence to diplomatic protocol.

O'Brien made a swipe at China, accusing it of intimidating ASEAN members.