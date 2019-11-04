JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A fight is brewing over whether Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy should be recalled from office.

His critics say he's incompetent and has recklessly tried to slash spending while supporters see a politically motivated attempt to undo the last election.

Dunleavy, a Republican, is drawing parallels between himself and President Donald Trump.

The governor has cast himself as a chief executive trying to implement an agenda of smaller government and resource development while facing attacks from the left.

Claire Pywell, who manages the recall campaign, says it's bipartisan.

A state elections official could decide as early as Monday whether the first serious attempt to recall an Alaska governor since the early 1990s should advance to a second phase of signature-gathering.