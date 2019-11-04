TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Reality Fantasy Taiwan Model Show Freedom Cup 2019 open modeling competition was held November 2-3 at Taipei Expo Park - Expo Dome, showcasing mesmerizing models ranging from military to fantasy themes.

Organized by Freedom Model Kits, this year’s 4th annual Freedom Cup claimed the title of largest open modeling competition in Asia for the 3rd consecutive year with over 1,000 entries hailing from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Hungary, Russia, Australia, and Serbia.

First, second, and third place prizes and seven honorable mentions were awarded in 11 categories. Overall, second, third, and Best in Show prizes were also given to the winners of each category. A children’s category was open to elementary school-aged competitors, and a student category was open to college-aged modelers.

This year, Taiwanese winners of the overall second and Best in Show awards received round trip tickets to Macau and Vienna, respectively, to participate in modeling competitions in those cities. Prizes for the top three finishers included models and modeling tools, such as premium airbrushes running from NT$5,000-NT$10,000.

The Freedom Cup Competition is held annually in conjunction with a Fancy Frontier anime cosplay event. Freedom Model Kits feels that the energy cosplayers bring to the exhibition floor adds excitement to otherwise dry, serious military model competitions. The core value of the Freedom Cup is encouraging young people and new modelers to break out of their shells and have fun by showing off their creations.



(Photo credit: Bobby Wang 王瑞晧)



(Photo credit: Bobby Wang 王瑞晧)



Military Ship Category entry (Photo credit: George Liu)



(Photo credit: Bobby Wang 王瑞晧)



(Photo credit: Bobby Wang 王瑞晧)



Figure Category entry (Photo credit: George Liu)