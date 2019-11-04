TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) said on Sunday (Nov. 3) that former Vice President Annette Lu’s (呂秀蓮) withdrawal from the 2020 presidential race was not necessarily an advantage for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Taking to Facebook, Chen wrote that many people assumed Lu’s withdrawal from the race would be relatively advantageous for Tsai, who will now be leading a consolidated green camp in its showdown with the Kuomintang (KMT), according to New Talk. However, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politician warned that this would not necessarily be the case.

Chen expressed a lack of surprise at Lu’s withdrawal since she had announced her candidacy only one night before the deadline for declarations. It would have been almost impossible to obtain 280,000 signatures in just one and a half months, he said.

The former president was referring to the efforts by Lu and her running mate, Peng Pai-hsien (彭百顯), to collect the 280,384 signatures required by the Central Election Committee (CEC) to put their names on the ballot. The campaign failed to obtain enough support by the Nov. 2 deadline.

Chen remarked that due to this failure, Lu’s supporters are in a state of “sorrow and grievance.” However, he further stated that there was no point in offering them comfort, as even this could invite trouble, according to the Liberty Times.

Comparing Taiwan’s political situation to baseball, Chen said that everyone had been confident that the Houston Astros would win the Major League Baseball World Series on Oct. 30. However, the team lost in a winner-take-all game seven to the Washington Nationals, who had not won the championship in half a century.

Since the game took place on the Astros’ field, the upset proved that there is no such thing as home advantage, Chen said. Therefore, he opined, an incumbency advantage is no guarantee of presidential victory, and he warned Tsai voters not to take Lu’s withdrawal lightly.

Lu served under Chen as vice-president between 2000 and 2008. She announced that she would enter the 2020 presidential race on behalf of the Formosa Alliance in September.