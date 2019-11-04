All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 13 10 1 2 22 46 27 Buffalo 15 9 4 2 20 45 40 Florida 14 7 3 4 18 51 51 Toronto 15 7 5 3 17 53 52 Montreal 14 7 5 2 16 51 45 Tampa Bay 13 6 5 2 14 44 47 Detroit 15 4 10 1 9 33 57 Ottawa 12 3 8 1 7 31 42 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 16 11 2 3 25 64 49 N.Y. Islanders 13 10 3 0 20 40 29 Carolina 14 9 4 1 19 49 38 Pittsburgh 14 8 5 1 17 47 33 Philadelphia 13 6 5 2 14 43 45 Columbus 14 5 6 3 13 34 50 N.Y. Rangers 11 5 5 1 11 35 36 New Jersey 12 3 5 4 10 36 50 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 15 9 3 3 21 47 46 Colorado 14 8 4 2 18 48 39 Nashville 14 8 4 2 18 54 42 Winnipeg 15 8 7 0 16 43 49 Dallas 16 7 8 1 15 37 41 Chicago 13 4 6 3 11 31 40 Minnesota 14 4 9 1 9 33 49 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 15 10 4 1 21 44 38 Vancouver 14 9 3 2 20 53 34 Anaheim 16 9 6 1 19 43 39 Vegas 15 8 5 2 18 49 45 Calgary 17 8 7 2 18 48 50 Arizona 13 8 4 1 17 38 28 Los Angeles 14 5 9 0 10 38 57 San Jose 15 4 10 1 9 36 56

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Nashville 1

N.Y. Islanders 1, Buffalo 0

Boston 5, Ottawa 2

Florida 4, Detroit 0

Calgary 3, Columbus 0

Dallas 4, Montreal 1

New Jersey 5, Carolina 3

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Arizona 3, Colorado 0

Winnipeg 4, Vegas 3, OT

Vancouver 5, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 4, Chicago 3, OT

Sunday's Games

Washington 4, Calgary 2

Chicago 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.